Coast Guard offloads a record $1.4 billion in drugs

(CNN) The Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded the largest amount of illegal narcotics in its history.

The Cutter James crew in Port Everglades, Florida, had seized 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $1.4 billion, according to a news release.

Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, the commander of the Atlantic Area, in the release praised the "combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition."

Capt. Todd Vance, a commanding officer of the Cutter James, said drugs seized in the last three months at sea are double last fall's, affiliate WFOR reported.

