Idaho prosecutors plan to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell in alleged murders of two children and his first wife

(CNN) Prosecutors in Idaho are planning to seek the death penalty in the murder case against Chad Daybell, according to a court document filed Thursday. Daybell is accused of conspiring with his current wife, Lori Vallow, to murder two of her children and his first wife. He has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutors wrote in the court document that each homicide was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

A grand jury in Idaho indicted Daybell and Vallow in May on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with murdering his then-wife, Tammy, who was initially believed to have died in her sleep in October 2019, less than three weeks before Daybell married Vallow.

The children's disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee and JJ as well as Tammy Daybell's death.

