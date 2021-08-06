Valentino Rossi calls time on MotoGP, looks to cars

Valentino Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, called time on his MotoGP career on Thursday and looked forward to a future in car racing.

The 42-year-old Italian, who races with the number 46 and is a nine-times world champion with seven titles in the top category, told a news conference at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria that 2021 would be his last season.

"I decided to stop at the end of the season," Rossi told a news conference at the Red Bull Ring.

"It's difficult, it's a very sad moment because it's difficult to say and to know that next year I will not race with the motorcycle.

"I do this thing for more or less 30 years. Next year my life will change. But anyway, it was great, I enjoy very much this long, long journey and it was really, really fun.

