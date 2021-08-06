Heat, humidity and another tropical storm are expected for the end of the Olympics

(CNN) Heat, humidity and tropical systems have been the nemesis of athletes during these Olympic Games, and the closing weekend will bring more of the same.

While heat and humidity in July are common, these levels were above average. Tropical systems can also happen in July, but traditionally the peak months in Japan are August and September.

Organizers tried to help athletes to escape the heat and humidity by shifting venues and event times for the first few weeks, but it will still plague the upcoming marathon.

Heat and humidity: a critical combination

It's not just the temperatures but also the humidity. When both are high, conditions can be oppressive for athletes.

