FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 20: A general view of the Fukushima Azuma Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

She just won a gold medal. Why she won't look at social media

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia reacts with her coach Dean Boxall of Team Australia after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Suni Lee shares the advice she got from Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi on how Tokyo 2020 is bringing Japan together

ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan completes a huge aerial to find a last minute winning score against Gabriel Medina of Team Brazil during the men's semi final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Yui Ohashi of Japan with her gold medal in the womens 200m Individual Medley during the Swimming event on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky shares what she ate as her celebratory meal after winning gold

'I know I can be better': Caeleb Dressel on his historic performance

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021, at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. (Kyodo)(SELECTION) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share Olympic gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's High Jump - Final- OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan -- August 1, 2021. Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam apparatus at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CNN was given exclusive access to the Ogawa Gymnastics Arena at Juntendo University, where Team USA gymnast Simone Biles secretly trained over several days last week, to get back on form to compete on the balance beam. She won a bronze medal in the event on Tuesday - her seventh Olympic medal.

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret reacts during the women's semi-final in the season-opening Sport Climbing IFSC World Cup bouldering event in Meiringen, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo CNN —

As night descended on Tokyo, the climbing wall at the Aomi Urban Sports Park was bathed in light.

It was there that Janja Garnbret became the first woman to win a gold medal in sport climbing at the Olympics, thanks largely to masterful bouldering and lead performances.

Garnbret, widely considered the favorite ahead of the women’s combined final, completed two of the three bouldering “problems,” while none of the other climbers managed to solve one.

She then climbed higher than her competitors on the lead wall to wrap up the victory and become the first Slovenian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old Garnbret finished with five points, well clear of the Japanese duo of Miho Nonaka in silver on 45 points and Akiyo Noguchi, who is retiring after the Olympics, in bronze on 64 points.

Those three climbers faced a nervous wait before the results were confirmed at the end of the lead discipline. When her victory was official, a visibly emotional Garnbret put her head in her hands before embracing Slovenia’s coaching team.

READ: 13-year-old bronze medalist Sky Brown on empowering a new generation of skateboarders

Jeff Roberson/AP Garnbret competes in the bouldering element of the women's sport climbing final.

The dark clouds that spread across Tokyo’s skyline made for a dramatic backdrop against the bright lights of the climbing wall, a temporary structure erected for the Olympics.

Speed world record

Spectators are unable to attend Olympic events in Tokyo with the city under a coronavirus state of emergency, but that didn’t stop members of the public from trying to catch a glimpse of the climbing action from a nearby street – even with the presence of security officials and signs advising otherwise.

For many, this will be the closest they come to the Tokyo Olympics. Those inside the venue included competitors from Thursday’s men’s combined final and many off-duty volunteers who cheered on eventual medalists Noguchi and Nonaka.

The final, which followed Alberto Ginés’ gold medal for Spain in the men’s combined, tackled three disciplines: speed, bouldering and lead. The climbers’ standings in each discipline were then multiplied together, with the winner being the athlete with the lowest score.

David Goldman/AP From left to right: Nonaka, Garnbret and Noguchi celebrate their medals in Tokyo.

The speed component, which sees climbers compete in head-to-head races, was won by Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw in a blistering world record time of 6.84 seconds.

However, Miroslaw, a speed specialist, saw her medal chances dented with eighth-place finishes in bouldering and lead.

Garnbret placed fifth in speed, her weakest discipline, setting a personal best of 7.81 seconds in the process, before showing her class in bouldering and lead to take an emphatic victory by 40 points.

Nonaka and Noguchi both scored consistently across the board to round off the medal positions.

The competition saw climbing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo come to an end. Added to the program to attract younger audiences, climbers across the four days of competition showcased their skills against the backdrop of loud music and animated support from stadium announcers.