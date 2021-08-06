Aisha Salaudeen is a CNN producer based in Lagos, Nigeria. The views expressed in this commentary belong solely to the author. Read more from As Equals. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

Lagos, Nigeria -- The women at the immigration counter thought I was crazy.

"I still don't understand why you won't use your husband's name," one of them said, pointing to the section of a form where I had indicated my marital status.

"Because it is his name, not mine," I replied, completely taken aback by this unsolicited opinion.

Unfazed by my blunt response, the questions about why I so stubbornly was choosing to keep my birth name continued for about 15 minutes.

I should have been shocked by the topic of discussion, but I wasn't. I got married in October 2020, and as soon as the fuss from the ceremony died down, I was faced with a barrage of questions from friends and family about when I planned to adopt my husband's last name.