5 ways parents can support their tweens when a friendship ends

Welcome to our CNN Wellness five-part series on adolescence -- a tough time under any circumstances. As our children head back to school this fall, learn more about helping your tweens and teens understand their developing brains and feel their feelings.

(CNN) Another child doesn't want to be friends with you child anymore. It might feel like the end of the world to your child when it happens, but the end of childhood friendships in middle school is more common than many tweens or parents realize.

The grief over losing a connection can feel singularly painful, causing kids to wallow in rejection and parents to worry, but there are steps parents can take to ease this very natural, if painful, part of growing up.