Juventus apologizes for racist post shared on women's team's Twitter feed

(CNN) Juventus has apologized after a tweet was posted on its women's team's official account showing a player making a racist gesture towards Asian people.

The Italian soccer club sparked outrage on Thursday after it tweeted a photo showing defender Cecilia Salvai using her fingers to pull her eyes back while wearing a red training cone on her head.

The post also included emojis that mimicked the eye-pulling gesture.

The photograph was swiftly taken down but not before it prompted a ferocious backlash and accusations of "blatant racism" from the online community.

"We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone," the club said in a statement published on its official Twitter account shortly after the post was taken down.

