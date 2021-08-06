CNN —

With hundreds of college-ready items just a click away, Target is a one-stop shop for affordable bedding, bath essentials, room decor, furniture, appliances, storage solutions and so much more. The best part? Prices start as low as $0.50 for items, meaning you don’t have to break the bank when stocking up on all of the back-to-school essentials your college kid needs.

Of course, you’ll also find classic dorm room staples like these comfy twin extra-long sheet sets for just $10 and the quintessential college bed risers for $8 (don’t forget to snag these underbed storage bags while you’re at it!). Scroll down to shop 25 of our top pick dorm room essentials from Target.

Printed Microfiber Sheet Set (starting at $10; target.com)

Target Printed Microfiber Sheet Set

One of the most important essentials for making a college student’s dorm room feel like home is super-soft bedding, and this printed microfiber sheet set is just that. Choose from a variety of prints, patterns and sizes, including florals, fruits and geometrics.

Micro Texture Comforter (starting at $15, originally $20; target.com)

Target Micro Texture Comforter

Of course, students will need a cozy comforter to top off their aforementioned bedding set, and this textured style is soft and easy to mix and match.

Wood and Metal Writing Desk With Storage ($65; target.com)

Target Wood and Metal Writing Desk With Storage

For dorms without a desk or new apartments, studying in style is easy at this sleek and modern writing desk. It’s complete with an open shelf that’s perfect for storing school supplies too.

Laundry Bag With Pocket ($6, originally $7; target.com)

Target Laundry Bag With Pocket

A durable laundry bag that has multiple pockets, drawstring closure and over-the-shoulder straps is a must and will make transporting laundry much easier.

Wire Geo Table Lamp ($20; target.com)

Target Wire Geo Table Lamp

Add some glam to any dorm room with this brass geometric table lamp.

Wood Frame Chalkboard Calendar ($16; target.com)

Target Wood Frame Chalkboard Calendar

Keep track of assignments, classes and social events with this easy-to-hang chalkboard calendar.

Bath Towel Set ($10; target.com)

Target Bath Towel Set

College students can never have enough bath towels, and this 100% terry cotton towel set is soft and affordable.

Glass Jar ‘Is It Friday Yet?’ Candle ($5; target.com)

Target Glass Jar 'Is It Friday Yet?' Candle

Students can keep their dorm room smelling fresh with this delicious nectar-scented “Is It Friday Yet?” candle.

Plastic Tall Tumbler ($0.50 each; target.com)

Target Plastic Tall Tumbler

These ridiculously affordable tumblers are available in a variety of fun colors. They’re also BPA-free and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Plastic Cereal Bowl ($0.50; target.com)

Target Plastic Cereal Bowl

And while you’re at it, snag these BPA-free plastic cereal bowls for the same low price. You can never have too many!

16-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set With Hanging Caddy ($10; target.com)

Target 16-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set With Hanging Caddy

This stainless steel silverware set comes with a space-saving hanging caddy that’s ideal for small kitchen spaces.

Sherpa Low-Profile Round Swivel Chair ($119; target.com)

Target Sherpa Throw Blanket

Kick back and relax in this ultra-chic Sherpa swivel chair that is equally as comfortable as it is stylish.

Set of 2 Paper Drawers ($18; target.com)

Target Set of 2 Paper Drawers

Use this drawer set to keep makeup, school supplies or other miscellaneous items tucked away and organized.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($70, originally $90; target.com)

Target Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Fuel late-night study sessions and early morning classes with perfectly brewed coffee, thanks to this single-serve Keurig K-Mini coffee maker.

Ello Tidal Glass Tumbler With Lid ($9; target.com)

Target Ello Tidal Glass Tumbler With Lid

Taking an iced coffee to go? This glass tumbler is perfect for smoothies, teas and more with its no-slip silicone grip, splash-resistant lid and wide straw. Plus, it’s BPA-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Sherpa Throw Blanket ($10; target.com)

Target Sherpa Throw Blanket

This fuzzy throw blanket is soft, snuggly and perfect for making any dorm room feel like home.

Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator ($170, originally $190; target.com)

Target Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator

A mini fridge is a must-have for keeping snacks and drinks cool. We especially love how this one from Whirlpool is complete with two shelves and a convenient full-width freezer.

Over-the-Door Metal Mirror ($50; target.com)

Target Over-the-Door Metal Mirror

Saving space is crucial when decorating a dorm room, and this over-the-door mirror is the perfect way to do so.

6-Cube Organizer Shelf ($29; target.com)

Target 6-Cube Organizer Shelf

Stack textbooks, display photos or fill this organizing shelf with bins for extra storage — the possibilities are endless.

General Electric Full Color Smart LED Strip Lights ($60; target.com)

Target General Electric Full Color Smart LED Strip Lights

Strip lights are the coolest way to decorate this year, and although this one from General Electric is a bit pricier than other brands available at Target, it’s well worth it in our opinion. Not only can you control them with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or the Cync app on your phone, but you can create custom schedules and sync the lights with your sleep cycle. It has tons of cool color options too!

Bed Risers ($8; target.com)

Target Bed Risers

Looking for even more storage space? Opt for these easy-to-install and durable bed risers that create room under any bed. It’s a perfect place to stash items you don’t use every day.

Underbed Storage Container Bag ($6; target.com)

Target Underbed Storage Container Bag

Speaking of underbed storage, these container bags are a great way to keep belongings organized and out of the way. They come with a zipper closure and multiple handles for easy access, plus a clear top so you’ll know exactly what’s in each bag when you pull them out.

Shelf Hanging Shoe Storage Organizer ($10; target.com)

Target Shelf Hanging Shoe Storage Organizer

Don’t let shoes take up precious floor space in a dorm room — hang them in a closet instead! This way they’re easy to see when getting dressed and out of the way.

Lap Desk ($16; target.com)

Target Lap Desk

Students can study in bed, on a couch or on the go with this portable lap desk. Its cushioned bottom provides comfort, while a hard desktop provides stability and support for whatever device, notebook or textbook they’re using.

Small Bamboo Desk Storage and 2-Port USB-A Qi Wireless Charger ($25; target.com)

Target Small Bamboo Desk Storage and 2-Port USB-A Qi Wireless Charger

Keep pens and pencils handy while simultaneously charging a phone with this sleek bamboo organizer and wireless charging station duo.