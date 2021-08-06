CNN —

Across the country, hair salons are finally opening again after different province- and territory-wide lockdowns had us all sporting mullets and grown-out bangs. Though, following months of colouring and styling your own hair, you might have developed a few new skills or at least some confidence in your ability to touch up your coiffeur.

Check out these top-rated hairstyling tools, products and accessories to keep your tresses looking beautiful in between appointments or if there’s another lockdown in the future. From shampoo, conditioner and must-have hair care to the styling tools and accessories you just can’t be without, these top-rated products are available with shipping across Canada from retailers including Amazon.ca.

Hair tools

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler ($1,599.95; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

Dyson brings all its groundbreaking technology to hair care with this comprehensive luxury set. Suitable for all types of hair and style, it comes complete with four different sized Airwrap barrels for creating curls, two smoothing brushes, a volumizing brush and a pre-styling dryer that dries hair in record time without heat damage. The sleek case keeps everything clean and organized.

GHD 1-Inch Gold Professional Styler ($249; amazon.ca)

Amazon GHD 1-Inch Gold Professional Styler

Every day is a good hair day with these GHD straighteners. Create sleek, straight styles or flip and twist along the length of your hair to create waves and curls. The dual-zone ceramic plates conduct heat evenly and maintain top temperatures of 185 degrees Celsius.

Bonita Ekua Beauty Hot Air Brush ($84.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bonita Ekua Beauty Hot Air Brush

Combine the versatility of a hair dryer, hot brush, straightener and curling iron with this brush that features ceramic coating. The negative ion and tourmaline technology seals in moisture and prevents breakage in hair. Multiple temperature controls allow you to customize the heat to your hair type for perfect everyday styles.

Hair products

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($36.20; amazon.ca)

Amazon Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo

This moisturizing shampoo leaves hair shinier and healthier with every use. The colour-safe formulation protects your hair and extends the length of your colour. Cruelty-free and vegan, this is a beauty product you can feel good about.

Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo & Conditioner ($79.90; amazon.ca)

Amazon Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo & Conditioner

The amazing scent of rosemary and mint will transport you to the hair salon right from the comfort of your own shower. This set includes a shampoo and conditioner. Suitable for fine to normal hair, it leaves your hair shiny and soft.

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil ($18; amazon.ca)

Amazon Moroccanoil Treatment Oil

Treat your hair to this amazingly rich argan oil that’s adept at controlling frizz, conditioning and smoothing. Apply to damp hair before styling to speed up drying time and tamp down flyaway ends.

Playa Super Seed Curl Defining Cream ($39; sephora.com/ca)

Sephora Playa Super Seed Curl Defining Cream

Playa is known for its super-popular Every Day Shampoo and Supernatural Conditioner, which are now available in double-sized Jumbo bottles. But one of its latest products, Super Seed Curl Defining Cream, is made with chia and flaxseed and has been designed to deeply nourish type 3A to 4C curls.

Hair-friendly bedding

Sleep Number True Temp Pillow ($124; sleepnumber.com)

Sleep Number Sleep Number True Temp Pillow

Overheating on hot summer nights can leave you with damp, lacklustre hair. But with a True Temp pillow from Sleep Number, you’ll stay comfortable and cool all night long, and wake with beautiful hair. Stock up on pillows, bedding sheets or even a new mattress with one flat fee for shipping to Canada.

Hair Silk Bonnet Sleep Cap ($19.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hair Silk Bonnet Sleep Cap

This satin-lined hair bonnet looks just like a slouchy beanie hat, but it will leave your hair smooth and prevent knots or tangles during the night. It’s available in three colours, including black, pink and khaki.

Caseeto Silk Sleep Bonnet ($32.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Caseeto Silk Sleep Bonnet

Choose a bonnet made from 100% silk to protect hair from drying out or tangling while you sleep. The elasticized edge keeps it in place no matter how much you toss and turn during the night. Plus, it comes in your choice of nine colours.

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase ($37.91; amazon.ca)

Amazon Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase

This silk pillowcase comes in a huge array of 24 colours so as to easily coordinate with the rest of your bedding. Both sides are silk so you can extend its life span by flipping it over nightly. Meanwhile, the hidden zipper makes it easy and quick to change the pillowcase for laundry day.

Hair accessories

Heatless Hair Curlers, Set of 2 ($23.09; amazon.ca)

Amazon Heatless Hair Curlers, Set of 2

You’ve likely seen this clever product on TikTok or Instagram: Simply wrap your hair around the soft rollers, secure it with a scrunchie and go to sleep, and in the morning you’ll wake to gentle waves without heat!

Sunjuly Blingbin Hair Dryer Holder Stand ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sunjuly Blingbin Hair Dryer Holder Stand

Keep your Dyson Supersonic hair dryer organized and off the counter with this magnetic stand. A silicone pad prevents scratching on the appliance and keeps your dryer easily at hand like in a professional salon.

Shampoo Massager Brush Scalp Exfoliator ($14.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Shampoo Massager Brush Scalp Exfoliator

Give your scalp a deep-down clean feeling with this invigorating massager that helps to evenly distribute shampoo or hair care products. This set comes with two exfoliators in bright colours that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are relaxing and luxurious in function.