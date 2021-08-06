CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on S’well, Macy’s home goods and savings on a Theragun bundle. All that and more below.

S’well’s is offering another summer promotion, but this one only lasts until Sunday, Aug. 8. Right now, when you spend $50 or more on the website, you’ll get $10 off, and when you spend $75 or more, you’ll get $20 off. Save on the popular vacuum-insulated water bottle, one of our top water bottle picks, that’ll keep your drinks cold for up to 48 hours and hot for up to 24 hours, now available in three sizes and several different colors. Free shipping is also available for orders over $30. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

The latest home sale from Macy’s is taking already discounted items and adding an extra 10%, 15% or 20% off at checkout as part of the retailer’s Big Home Sale event. Save on a range of products from bedding and mattresses to small appliances, furniture and more. Favorites like the Instant Pot Duo are now as low as $99.95, alongside Samsonite luggage collections, starting at $114.74. The sale only runs until Aug. 15, so be sure to snag your favorite items ASAP.

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. As part of its Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom is offering a Theragun Prime, a Wave Duo and a Revive Stick for $315 — a $473 value. The Prime comes with four attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 30 pounds of stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots. Get this full massage bundle now before it sells out.

Phone case in need of an upgrade? Looking for something you can customize? Casetify has just the thing, with customizable, compostable cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and AirPods Pro, now 30% off. Choose your favorite color and tag your case with your name or favorite saying to personalize your tech gear. All cases are also fully biodegradable, which makes them better for the environment.

Keurig doesn’t just produce top-of-the-line coffee makers that make an excellent cup of joe — the brand is also known for its highly customizable coffee experience, curated to your personal preferences. The coffee brewer company is now taking that one step further, offering bundles to help you save on both machines and the pods to make your coffee. You can choose options like 50% off bestselling coffee makers, including the popular Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker or the K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Maker, when you bundle with 16 boxes of your preferred K-Pods, which are also 25% off. Keurig’s latest brewer, The K-Supreme Smart Plus, which we loved when we tried, is also part of this 50% off promotion when you opt to bundle with 16 boxes of pods.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 — their lowest price ever — at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($99.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Black. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

NuFace Trinity Complete ($264, originally $339; mynuface.com)

NuFace NuFace Trinity

The internet-famous NuFace Trinity Set, which includes the facial toning device and the gel primer, is now $75 off when you use the code TRINITY25 at checkout. Whether you know all about microcurrent facial-toning technology or you’re nu to the NuFace, the device has gained popularity for its ability to improve the contours of your face, tone skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after five minutes of daily use. According to the site, 85% of users saw results when it came to improved facial contouring, but you won’t know unless you try for yourself.

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries ($18.78, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Duracell Optimum AA Batteries

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a pack of 28 Duracell Optimum AA Batteries by clipping an additional 15% off coupon. The Optimums feature a cathode system that can offer extra life in certain devices while giving extra power to others, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code SAVENOW. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on orders $50 or more, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror The Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s Save Big, Give Back sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s latest summer sale is happening now, so the time has come to score up to 80% off everything you need to revamp your home — or just to get it ready for a new season. Save on furniture, decor, storage, bedding and more, plus 10% off all profits from the event will be donated to Community Solutions, an organization that helps communities solve homelessness.

Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s Back to School Sale. Use code BTS15 to take 15% off a range of bedding and bath, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams as you prepare to head back to class.

Overstock

Fall is on the horizon, and Overstock is celebrating the change in seasons by marking down everything you need for the rest of the summer and beyond. The retailer’s blowout runs through Aug. 23 and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer, now back down to $99.98 on Amazon. This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food’s progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It’s the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods.

Bio Bidet

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet for up to 40% off as part of the brand’s Summer Savings Event. Prices are as low as $219 for a Bio Bidet USPA 4800, down from $399, with deals on special edition products and more. The sale will be running until Aug. 28, but we anticipate some bestsellers to go fast, so shop sooner rather than later.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Bundles like the back-to-school bundle, which includes two Original Pillows and one Sateen Sheet Set, are now 20% off. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by August 10.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($28.99 with code CNNGMS, originally $39.99; dailysteals.com)

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to climb aboard. Daily Steals is now offering savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly, when you use code CNNGMS. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases, are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger.

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Semi-Annual Stock Up event, with everything on site 20% off with code SEMI20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Spanx

Spanx Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale during the brand’s Anniversary Sale for a limited time. Shop up to 35% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s famed Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. The event features huge discounts on thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Aug. 8.

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

