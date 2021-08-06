CNN —

Your Apple Watch does a lot from making calls to tracking workouts so it only makes sense you’d pair it with a cool band that serves not only function, but also fashion.

Whether you’re looking for a sweatproof option for exercising or a sleek, stainless steel vibe for a nice night out we’ve rounded up our top picks perfect for men and for women. From brands like Apple, Casetify, Nomad and Pela, you’re sure to find a band that fits all your Apple Watch wearing needs.

Best Apple Watch bands

Apple Sport Loop ($49; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Sport Loop

New to the Watch Band Lineup is the Apple Sport Loop. This nylon band slips on and off your wrist with ease and will stay put even during the toughest of training sessions. The fabric is lightweight and breathable for ultimate comfort.

Vine Watch Band ($39.95; pelacase.com)

Pela Case Vine Watch Band

We checked out Pela’s watch bands last summer and were stoked about the sustainability and functionality the bands offer. With a variety of color options these bands let you showcase your style as well as protect the earth, since they’re made of Pela’s signature compostable Flaxstick.

Rifle Paper Co. Band ($50; case-mate.com)

Case Mate Rifle Paper Co. Band

Available in three floral designs this fluoroelastomer band sits comfortably on the wrist and features a gold metal clasp. It’s an easy way to add some flair to your wrist.

Genuine Leather Watch Band ($65; casetify.com)

Casetify Genuine Leather Watch Band

A more affordable leather option, Casetify’s genuine leather watch bands are available in a wide range of colors and can even be customized. Certain colors are made with Italian leather while others are made with German leather.

Stainless Steel Watchband ($100; casetify.com)

Casetify Stainless Steel Watchband

This stainless steel band from Casetify comes in five different metal finishes, though we’re personally fans of the blue. It’s water and sweat resistant and comes with a metal link remover so you can easily adjust the size of the band.

Apple Watch Band Milanese Loop ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Watch Band Milanese Loop

Also available in five metal finishes, the Apple Milanese Loop gives you the sleek aesthetic of a loop band that uses a magnet closure to fasten to your wrist. The mesh look is classy and chic.

Best Apple Watch bands for working out

You use your Apple Watch to track your workouts and you’ll want to pair it with a band that’s sweat resistant, lightweight and, most importantly, comfortable. These soft plastic and nylon bands are super functional during training sessions while also being stylish and fun.

Apple Sport Band (starting at $43.07, originally $49; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Sport Band

Apple’s original sport band, this high-performance fluoroelastomer was designed with workouts in mind. The band feels soft and smooth on the skin so you’ll be comfortable throughout your sweat session.

Nike Sport Band ($49; nike.com)

Nike Nike Sport Band

A classic sport band from Nike and Apple, this fluoroelastomer band features compression molded holes and will stay comfortable throughout your workout. It’s also available in a bright blue and green colorway that adds a pop of color to your wrist.

Sport Band ($59.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Sport Band

This sleek band comes in both black and lunar gray and is great for both intense workouts and every day wear. It’s 100% waterproof and offers interior ventilation channels for extra breathability.

Pelican Protector Band ($40; case-mate.com)

Case Mate Pelican Protector Band

Made from a durable elastic with a G-hook fastener, this band is designed to keep your watch fastened securely on your wrist throughout all your adventures and cross training. It’s available in three colorways.

Rugged Band ($59.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Rugged Band

If you like a rugged look this band is a great option. Perfect for adventures, it secures like a traditional watch strap, has a breathable ribbed design and is also entirely waterproof.

Best leather Apple Watch bands

Even though you’re wearing a piece of technology you can still use your watch bands to give off the look of a traditional watch. We like the classic style of a leather band and picks from Apple, Casetify and Nomad give sophisticated looks while staying comfortable and functional.

Apple Leather Watch Loop (44mm) ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Leather Watch Loop

Handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy, this is Apple’s latest update to its leather band. The loop design creates a super sleek aesthetic while being high quality, soft and comfortable.

Signature Leather Band ($40; case-mate.com)

Case Mate Signature Leather Band

A more affordable leather option, this pick is made from genuine, hand-crafted leather and comes in a deep brown finish. The tonal stitching along the side pairs nicely and creates a super sleek look.

2-in-1 Italian Leather Watch Band Kit ($100; casetify.com)

Casetify 2-in-1 Italian Leather Watch Band Kit

This band is a fashion statement and we’re into the double wrap around. It comes in black, brown and red and can even be swapped around with other traditional watches.

Modern Slim Band ($69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Modern Slim Band

We’ve been wearing this band for a few months now and are big fans. It’s a classic look and makes your watch feel even more luxe. Nomad’s leather is designed to patina and age well and even after months of wear the band still looks and feels great.

Traditional Band ($99.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Traditional Band

The traditional design of this band is what we think of when we think of standard watch bands. It’s the high quality Horween leather Nomad uses for their products and we love the contrast of a classic style band with your high tech smart watch.

Best luxury Apple Watch bands

Pairing your Apple Watch with a luxury brand is an investment that’s well worth it. These bands will always be in style and only further elevate the look of your watch. While they might be toward the higher end of the price range, these picks are built to last.

Titanium Watch Band ($249.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Titanium Watch Band

Built from Grade 2 Titanium, this band from Nomad is ultra lightweight and designed for everyday wear. It also features a carbon coating to keep the band from getting scratched.

Stainless Steel Watch Band ($149.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Stainless Steel Watch Band

This pick from Nomad comes in graphite and silver finishes. It also features the brand’s carbon coating for scratch resistance and uses a magnetic clasp to fasten to your wrist.

The Buddy Bangle ($90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The Buddy Bangle

With a stainless steel buckle closure and a subtle Tory Burch logo hidden in the design this is a beautiful luxury pick. It’s made for 38/40mm watch sizes.

The Buddy Bangle ($135; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The Buddy Bangle

This navy and gold stainless steel strap looks classic and sophisticated. It’s ¾ inches wide so it won’t look bulky and is designed for the 38/40mm watch sizes.

Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Band ($650; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Band

The jewelry brand Lagos has created its take on a watch band for Apple with this pick which features its signature Caviar beading along the side. It fits the 42/44mm watch sizes and the band itself is 7 ¼ inches long.

Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour Band ($339; apple.com)

Apple Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour Band

Apple has paired up with Hermès to create stunning watch bands that are the ultimate luxe pick. This band is made of Barenia leather and we like the bright orange choice for a burst of color.