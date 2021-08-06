CNN —

There’s a reason Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is considered the retailer’s event of the year; thousands of products across different categories — from clothes to accessories to home goods — see major price drops that often can’t be matched by competitors. One of the best product categories to shop during this sale? Beauty.

If you’re a beauty lover, you know hair care, skin care and makeup rarely go on sale, and if they do, the discounts aren’t much to jump at. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, however, is known to drop prices on major beloved beauty brands like Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Briogeo and so many more, with discounts on individual items or exclusive bundles that are cheaper than their overall value price. And the discounts are actually good.

There’s a ton to choose from — whether you’re looking for tools, skin care kits or new palettes — but they’ll only be available for a limited time. We’re already seeing some popular items sell out, so act quickly if your favorite product is part of the sale. Here are some of the highlights you can still shop now.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Set ($150, $225 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Set

Get both the 1.7-ounce bottle and the travel-size spray of this beloved scent by Tom Ford and always smell like a floral dream.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer ($22.40, originally $28; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

If you’re still searching for the holy grail concealer for under-eye bags, you’re looking at it. Bye Bye Under Eye by IT Cosmetics can conceal even the darkest circles without the need for color corrector, and you only need a little bit of the product to do so.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit ($199, $339 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Trinity Facial Toning Kit

The award-winning facial toner that uses microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of fine lines is now available to buy with NuFace’s gel primer to truly optimize your skin care routine.

Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set ($32, $40 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set

Snag our pick for best liquid eyeliner in a set of two to get the most precise wing with minimal effort.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set ($160, $240 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set

Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Magic Cream, known to help stimulate collagen production, actually comes in a full size within this set, along with her popular Eye Rescue Eye Cream and Magic Serum Crystal Elixir — also both full sizes.

GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler ($166, originally $249; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler

A styler that works as both a curling iron and a straightener that predicts how much heat each strand of your hair needs to hold the style? Yes, and yes.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil ($83.50, originally $125; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

One of the most popular products from Kiehl’s, this face oil helps to smooth and even out skin overnight for a more radiant complexion in the morning.

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($125, $178 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

This silk pillowcase duo set from Slip won’t strip moisture from your hair or face while you sleep, keeping both hydrated and healthy.

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device ($66, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

This face cleaning device by PMD is effective yet gentle, using silicone bristles to help remove dirt, oil and other impurities from your skin that you typically miss when washing with your hands alone.

Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set ($150, $214 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set

Can’t make it to Drybar for a blowout? No problem! This set brings Drybar home to you with your very own round blow-drying brush, heat protectants and shampoo and conditioner.

Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set ($49, $77 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set

Get some of Briogeo’s bestselling hair care products, including a full-size Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray and a Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, for this incredible value.

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set ($98, $140 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set

Are you even truly a candle queen unless you have Jo Malone somewhere in your home? Get both the Peony & Blush Suede candle alongside the Lime Basil & Mandarin candle for 90 combined hours of scented bliss.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.