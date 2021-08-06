At least 10 people injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

(CNN) Ten people were stabbed on a train in Tokyo by a man with a knife Friday night, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

The department responded to a call at 8:38 p.m. and found victims with blood stains when they arrived at the scene. All victims were conscious and one person walked away on their own, the department said. No deaths have been reported.

According to Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, the suspect walked to a nearby convenience store and turned himself in, saying to the clerk, "I am the suspect of the crime that's playing in the news right now. I'm tired of running."

NHK reported the suspect appears to be in his 30s, and the store clerk said he had blood stains on a part of his body.

The incident occurred on an Odakyu Line train, between Seijogakuen-mae station and Soshigaya-Okura station in Setagaya Ward, Reuters reported.

