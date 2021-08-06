At least 10 people injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

(CNN) Ten passengers were injured after a man wielded a knife on a train in Tokyo on Friday. One female is seriously injured, according to reports.

The incident occurred on an Odakyu Line train, between Seijogakuen-mae station and Soshigaya-Okura station in Setagaya Ward at about 8:30 p.m. local time.

The suspect, who left the knife at the scene and fled, was detained one-and-a-half-hour later, in the neighboring Suginami Ward.

Policemen stand as ticket gates are sealed off at Soshigaya Okura Station after a stabbing on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Video recorded and posted on social media by one of the passengers shows medical workers who were on the train putting on plastic gloves.

