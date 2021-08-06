At least 10 people injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

(CNN) Ten people were stabbed on a train in Tokyo by a man with a knife Friday night, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

The department responded to a call at 8:38 p.m. and found victims with blood stains when they arrived at the scene. All victims were conscious and one person walked away on their own, the department said. No deaths have been reported.

According to state media NHK, the suspect walked to a nearby convenience store and turned himself in, saying to the clerk, "I am the suspect of the crime that's playing in the news right now. I'm tired of running."

