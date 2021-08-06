Militia finds 40 bodies in Myanmar jungle after army crackdown, says UN envoy

A Myanmar militia force fighting the army in a central part of the country and residents have found at least 40 bodies in jungle areas in recent weeks, including some showing signs of torture, said a militia member and Myanmar's UN envoy.

Since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, hundreds of people have been killed as the army violently quelled protests, and in clashes between soldiers and often hastily assembled, lightly armed local militias.

The bodies were found in several different locations around Kani, a town in the Sagaing area, which has seen fierce fighting in recent months between the army and the militia groups set up by opponents of military rule.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims and a spokesman for the military did not answer calls seeking comment.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Myanmar's UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun -- who represents the elected civilian government -- said a total of 40 bodies were found and described three different incidents during July in Kani.

