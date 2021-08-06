Manila residents crowd vaccination centers in rush before lockdown

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Residents in the Philippine capital are rushing to get Covid-19 vaccines, crowding into vaccination centers and waiting in long lines outside, ahead of a two-week lockdown that goes into effect Friday evening.

Restrictions will be imposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, will also be placed under lockdown.

The lockdown, which is expected to cost the economy $4 billion, will mean people cannot leave their homes, except for essential shopping, while indoor and al fresco dining is banned.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in the Philippines since July, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned could spread as easily as chickenpox. The Delta strain has caused similar severe outbreaks across Southeast Asia , especially among countries with low vaccination rates.

A police officer inspects motorists at a quarantine checkpoint on August 6 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

So far, the Philippines has fully vaccinated about 9.51% of its 108 million population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

