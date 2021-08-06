Kandahar, Afghanistan (CNN) A wedding hall in the west of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second city, now lies on the front line of fierce fighting between Taliban forces and Afghan government troops.

Dust coats the chairs where the guests would normally sit. Instead of the chatter of celebration, gun shots crack through the air. Glass is pockmarked with bullet holes.

Only 50 yards from the wedding hall, according to Afghan soldiers, Taliban snipers hidden in civilian homes are firing night and day. A Taliban flag is visible on a nearby mountain top.

As Afghan forces fight to maintain control, this city of close to half a million people is almost entirely cut off from the rest of the country.

Kandahari MP Gul Ahmad Kamin, hunkered down in a villa on the city's eastern outskirts, told CNN the situation had deteriorated badly over the past four weeks, with the Taliban pushing in on all sides.

