(CNN) Normally, when the headlines blare about flows across the US-Mexico border, they concern desperate migrants and refugees heading north. But Mexico has now turned the tables and is seeking to halt the torrent of firearms heading south from the gun-toting United States to criminal gangs.

The government is suing 11 manufacturers of firearms, alleging that they know their products are fueling vicious violence in Mexico but are doing too little to stop it. The suit also claims the firms are marketing their weapons to appeal to miscreants south of the border. "Defendants design these guns to be easily modified to fire automatically and to be readily transferable on the criminal market in Mexico," the suit says. The case, filed in Massachusetts, targets firms including Smith & Wesson, Barrett, Beretta USA, Glock, Century International Arms and Colt's Manufacturing Co.

The companies have not commented publicly, but the US trade association National Shooting Sports Foundation denied Mexico's allegations in a statement, saying: "The firearm industry trade association, rejects Mexico's allegations that U.S. firearm manufacturers participated in negligent business practices."

On average, more than 500 firearms from the US cross the southern border every day, according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry . They fuel raging violence in many parts of the country related to the drugs trade. Mexico just went through an extraordinarily bloody midterm election campaign that saw more than 30 candidates were gunned down by criminal gangs. Not surprisingly its government is perturbed at the impact of lax guns laws north of the border.

Given the broad protections inserted in US law to satisfy the gun lobby, the suit faces a tough road in the United States — not least because ultimately, the Supreme Court's conservative majority is likely to lean against tighter gun control.

