6 reasons to watch the final days of the Olympics

(CNN) It may seem like all the stars of the 32nd Olympiad have already competed, but there are several Americans who are fighting for the gold before the games come to a close on Sunday.

Beach volleyball duo is going for gold

April Ross #1 of Team United States and Alix Klineman #2 celebrate after defeating Team Switzerland during the Women's Semifinal beach volleyball.

Alix Klineman and April Ross of the United States have advanced to the gold medal game in beach volleyball. They are the last surviving US team in the sport.

The US seeks a record-extending fourth Olympic gold medal in the event. Famed duo Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won gold three times in a row for the US from 2004-2012.

Klineman and Ross will face Australia in the final match on Friday.

