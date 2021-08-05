Accusations of Native Americans being racially profiled expose a divide in a South Dakota city

(CNN)The fallout from a police officer who followed a car thinking the man behind the wheel was Native American is testing the fragility of race relations in a South Dakota city.
The police officer in Rapid City resigned after he allegedly reported that "a young Native American male (was) driving a really new Mercedes car." While city officials see the officer's resignation in lieu of termination over alleged racial profiling as swift action and a sign of progress in a town with a long history of racial tensions, Indigenous organizers say the incident was not isolated.
The officer's alleged comments represent a culture of discrimination toward Native Americans in the city's police department, they said.
"You walk up to any Native American here in Rapid City and they can give you hours and hours of testimony on how we are harassed continuously," said Monique "Muffie" Mousseau, an Oglala Lakota who lives in the city. "And don't get me wrong, there are some good cops, but there are more bad cops than there are good cops."
Last November, Jeffrey Otto, the former Rapid City police officer, was taking a girl to her foster home when he saw a car with out-of-state plates making a "prolonged stop at flashing red lights," and started following it, according to a grievance order signed by a South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation judge.
That agency had reviewed a grievance petition filed by the officer earlier this year and Rapid City officials referred CNN to the state's account of the incident.
When Otto reported the car, he told another officer that he wanted "to keep an eye on this car because it's a young Native male driving this really nice car," and followed the car to a hotel parking lot, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told CNN, citing a police report and internal investigation of the incident.
"Alright, so I watched it park, and it's actually a middle-aged Asian guy that got out. So yeah, it's going to be nothing," Otto told the officer, according to the state's department of labor order.
After Otto was called to speak with his supervisor about the incident, he was sent home, the state agency order said. Less than a week later, he was fired from the police department for racial profiling, according to a letter signed by Rapid City Police Chief Don Hendrick.
The city declined to release body camera and dashboard camera footage, as well as audio of the incident, citing the privacy of the girl who was in Otto's vehicle.
"Mr. Otto used an extreme lack of judgment and as a result is no longer employed with the Rapid City Police Department. There is no place for this kind of behavior in the Rapid City Police Department and the department acted swiftly to address the issue," Joel Landeen, an attorney representing the city, said in a statement.
Otto's attorney, Rexford Hagg, disputes that Otto racially profiled the driver because, he said, the car windows were tinted. "You can't racial profile someone you can't see. Second, no person was ever stopped, detained, questioned or otherwise contacted. There was no victim," Hagg told CNN.
At the time of the incident, Hagg says his client was aware of a series of car burglaries and stolen vehicles at hotels in the city and police believed young Native Americans were involved.
Otto appealed his firing with the state but recently dropped his petition when a state judge ruled that he and the city would need to argue the case over a hearing, Landeen and Otto's attorney told CNN.
The former officer came to an agreement with the city to drop his appeal as long as the police department revised the reasoning for his departure from "racial profiling" to "lack of judgment" and his status changed to "resigned in lieu of termination," attorneys for the city and the officer said.
The agreement doesn't change the facts of the incident, the city says, and Otto won't be allowed to work with the city again. The state agency overseeing law enforcement standards and training would have to review Otto's case if seeks employment with another law enforcement agency in the state, Landeen said.
Hagg said the former officer was "made a scapegoat for the city trying to be more racially sensitive" and the case is an example of the city "jumping the gun too early." Otto had not been previously accused of racial profiling, his attorney said.