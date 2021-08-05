Accusations of Native Americans being racially profiled expose a divide in a South Dakota city

(CNN) The fallout from a police officer who followed a car thinking the man behind the wheel was Native American is testing the fragility of race relations in a South Dakota city.

The police officer in Rapid City resigned after he allegedly reported that "a young Native American male (was) driving a really new Mercedes car." While city officials see the officer's resignation in lieu of termination over alleged racial profiling as swift action and a sign of progress in a town with a long history of racial tensions, Indigenous organizers say the incident was not isolated.

The officer's alleged comments represent a culture of discrimination toward Native Americans in the city's police department, they said.

"You walk up to any Native American here in Rapid City and they can give you hours and hours of testimony on how we are harassed continuously," said Monique "Muffie" Mousseau, an Oglala Lakota who lives in the city. "And don't get me wrong, there are some good cops, but there are more bad cops than there are good cops."

Last November, Jeffrey Otto, the former Rapid City police officer, was taking a girl to her foster home when he saw a car with out-of-state plates making a "prolonged stop at flashing red lights," and started following it, according to a grievance order signed by a South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation judge.

