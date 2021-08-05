Former Oregon school custodian accused of planning 'mass casualty event,' police say

(CNN) A former high school custodian in Medford, Oregon, is accused of attempted 2nd degree murder and other criminal charges after police say he "made significant steps to carry out a mass casualty event."

Kristopher Clay, 24, is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $2 million bail following his initial court hearing Thursday.

The charges also include attempted 1st degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Medford Police Department.

CNN's attempts to contact Clay have been unsuccessful. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

Clay arrived at the lobby of the MPD police station on July 20 and told an officer he was having homicidal thoughts with plans to carry them out, according to the news release.

Read More