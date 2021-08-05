A venomous West African banded cobra is missing in a Texas neighborhood

(CNN) Wildlife experts are setting out traps and searching a Grand Prairie, Texas, neighborhood for a large, venomous West African banded cobra that's been missing since Tuesday evening.

"We don't know if the snake is long gone, or if the snake is still in the house, but we have not been able to locate it," Grand Prairie Police Public Information Officer Mark Beseda told CNN.

Grand Prairie is a city of about 200,000 people between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The owner of the 6-foot-long cobra realized the snake had escaped its enclosure at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday and called 911, police said in a news release on Wednesday

City animal services, the owner and a private reptile removal expert have been searching for the snake without success.

