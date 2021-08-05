Nearly 500 Covid-19 cases reported in people who crowded Milwaukee Bucks Deer District during NBA playoffs

(CNN) Nearly 500 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in people who congregated in Milwaukee's Deer District to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA playoffs last month.

At least 491 cases have arisen from people who "self-declared" they attended a Deer District gathering at some point during the month of July, according to Milwaukee Health Department spokesperson Emily Tau.

But health officials cautioned that while the 491 confirmed cases were from people who either attended an NBA Finals game inside the arena or gathered in the Deer District while the games were being played, they cannot be sure the virus was acquired in these settings.

"We don't know if the Deer District was necessarily the point of contraction, but that they had attended these large gatherings," Tau told CNN.

The Bucks' NBA championship victory on July 20 brought over 100,000 people to the entertainment district outside the team's home arena, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. But the Deer District had served as a site for fans to gather throughout the NBA postseason.

