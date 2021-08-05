Just 4% of Hispanic or Latino people prefer the term 'Latinx,' new Gallup poll finds

(CNN) The use of the term "Latinx" has been a divisive issue for some time -- and a new poll shows that it's the least popular signifier among Hispanic and Latino people.

But most don't really have a preference, the poll found, with 57% reporting "does not matter." If they had to choose, most respondents leaned toward "Hispanic," a term that directly signifies being of Spanish-speaking origin. "Latino," on the other hand, is less specific, referring instead to Latin America as a whole.

The term "Latinx" was originally intended to be used for folks who fall outside the male/female gender binary, and may not want to identify as "Latino" or "Latina." Since 2016, the term has grown in popularity online, but it has also been criticized. Though the term may make immediate sense to anyone who speaks English, the "x" replacement doesn't really translate in Spanish, something that's been pointed out as early as 2015

As a result, some people have proposed the term "Latine" instead, which flows better in the language.

The Kid Mero, co-host of the talk show "Desus and Mero," spoke about the difference in a May 2021 interview with NPR.

"I heard somebody else say Latine. And I was just like, that makes more sense, because it flows better. It sounds right in Spanish," he said. "You can say it in Spanish."

And that's really all that matters, Mero continued.

The Gallup poll also found that 58% of Black Americans do not care which term -- either "Black" or "African American" -- is used to describe their racial group. Meanwhile, 17% of respondents said they prefer Black, with an equal amount saying they prefer "African American."