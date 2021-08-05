Baltimore County agrees to $3 million settlement with family, estate of Korryn Gaines

(CNN) Baltimore County officials have agreed to a $3 million settlement with the family and estate of Korryn Gaines, according to court documents.

The agreement comes five years after Gaines, 23, was shot and killed after an hourslong standoff with police in Baltimore County. She was trying to livestream the encounter with police, authorities said at the time. Her son, Kodi, then 5, also was shot twice.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement that the county has "remained committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community."

"We also recognize Baltimore County's work to advance equity and improve accountability is ongoing," Olszewski said. "While we have made tremendous progress, more work remains, which is why our administration continues with our efforts to rebuild trust, ensure accountable policing, and build a more just future for every resident."

Legal claims brought by attorneys representing Kodi remain unsettled, Kodi's attorney Kenneth Ravenell said.

