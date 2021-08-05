Los Angeles police investigating possible excessive use of force in arrest of NBA center Jaxson Hayes

(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into whether officers used excessive force while arresting NBA Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, a department spokesperson confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

On July 28, LAPD officers responded to a call at about 2:50 a.m. local time reporting a domestic dispute at a residence in Woodland Hills, California. When officers arrived, they encountered Hayes in the front yard, a statement from LAPD said.

Officers asked Hayes to remain outside while they spoke with the victim, but Hayes allegedly resisted, according to the statement.

"Body Worn Video (BWV) captured Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence, despite officers blocking his path and verbal commands for him to remain outside," the statement said. "Officers requested a back-up and they attempted to place Hayes' hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers' grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall."

Officers took Hayes to the ground and twice used a Taser when he allegedly continued resisting officers, according to the statement. The struggle lasted about two-and-a-half minutes before officers were able to handcuff Hayes, the release said.

