Former Louisville police officer pleads guilty to hitting a person in the head during an arrest in May 2020

(CNN) A former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has pleaded guilty to hitting a kneeling person in the head who was surrendering during an arrest in May last year, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Cory Evans, 33, appeared in court and pleaded guilty Wednesday in the incident, which happened while he was an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department on duty during protests following the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

On May 31, 2020, Evans was on patrol for violations of curfew and unlawful assembly, according to the DOJ statement.

As one man surrendered for arrest by getting on his knees and placing his hands in the air, Evans "struck the victim in the back of the head with a riot stick," according to the statement. The victim, who suffered a head wound, then fell forward and was taken into custody by other officers.

Evans faced one count of deprivation of rights when charged in June of this year. He was later served with pre-termination paperwork and is no longer with the department.

