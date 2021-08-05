Indian men's hockey team dedicates Olympic bronze medal to doctors, Covid-19 frontline 'warriors'

(CNN) Amid the joy of the Indian men's hockey team ending its 41-year Olympic medal drought its players took time to reflect on the impact Covid-19 has had on the country over the last year.

The team -- the most successful in the history of the Olympics with eight gold medals -- claimed the bronze medal with a 5-4 victory over Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday.

"The last 15 months was so difficult for us also, because we were in Bangalore, we spent too much time there away from the family," said the Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates during the men's bronze medal match.

"We would like to dedicate this medal to doctors who have saved so many people's lives there in India and everywhere in this world. So, we'd like to dedicate this medal to those warriors," added Singh.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been almost 32 million positive cases of Covid-19 in India, as well as 426,290 deaths.

