Akanksha Singh is a journalist based in Mumbai, India. She covers politics and social justice and has written for the BBC, The Independent and the South China Morning Post, among others. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On July 5, the Rev. Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest, passed away in a hospital in a suburb of Mumbai. Swamy spent nearly nine months in jail, without trial, under an Indian anti-terrorism law. Despite living with Parkinson's disease and having contracted Covid-19 in prison, he was denied bail.

His death was cruel -- and likely preventable. The blame lies with Indian authorities as much as it does with everyday Indians who looked on, wondering -- silently -- how this would end. The government has said that Swamy's detention was "following due process of the law" and that he was allowed medical treatment at a private hospital where he received "all possible medical attention."

Swamy, an activist who spent his life campaigning alongside India's marginalized tribal communities for their rights, was arrested with 15 others last year in what has come to be dubbed the Bhima Koregaon case.

In 2018, hundreds of thousands of Dalits -- the most oppressed group under India's caste system, which India's post-British Constitution sought to do away with -- gathered in the village of Bhima Koregaon to mark the 200th anniversary of a battle in which their ancestors, as part of the British army, defeated a dominant-caste ruler. That year, the celebration took a turn for the worse when violence broke out

A handful of activists were arrested as a result, Swamy among them. "A place that I have never been to in all my life -- I was implicated there," said Swamy in a video from October. Indian authorities accused Swamy of having ties with a " banned terrorist organization ."