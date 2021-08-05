Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is warning that Israelis over 60 are at risk unless they go get their third booster shot immediately.

In a recorded audio message meant to be forwarded to friends and family, Bennett said that in the next two to three weeks anyone who is over the age of 60 and has not yet received their third vaccine is six times more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, compared to those who are five days past their third shot.

Bennett warned that all those over the age of 60 take extreme caution until they get their third dose, including not being in crowded places, and only seeing their grandchildren outside and masked.

Israel is facing a new wave of infections, with 3,430 testing positive on Wednesday according to the Israeli Ministry of Health, while 250 people are listed as in serious condition. Two weeks ago, that figure stood at 62.

Despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, experts say it is at a lower percentage of positive cases than in previous waves, which experts have attributed to Israel's high vaccination rate.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accompanies his mother for her booster shot in Haifa on Tuesday.

