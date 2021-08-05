CDC warns people to not eat raw cake batter after E. coli outbreak sickens 16

(CNN) US health officials are warning people not to eat raw cake batter as they investigate a multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to cake mix.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that as of July 27, 16 people in 12 states have been reported to have been infected with the same strain of the E. coli bacteria.

They range in age from 2 to 73-years-old and 75% of them are children under 18, the CDC said.

Seven people had to be hospitalized, the CDC said, including one who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

All of the sick people are women, the CDC said.