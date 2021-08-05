CNN —

Val Kilmer’s children say their father is continuing to recuperate from throat cancer.

Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, the actor’s daughter and son, talked to “Entertainment Tonight” recently about their father’s new documentary, “Val,” which debuts Friday on Amazon Prime.

Mercedes Kilmer said their dad is “doing really well” these days since being diagnosed years ago with throat cancer and undergoing a tracheotomy.

“It’s very emotional for him to watch it and we wish he could be here but, you know, he’s here in spirit and he’s just so proud of this and that people get to see a side of him that has never been seen before,” Jack Kilmer said.

The younger Kilmer narrates his father’s film, which offers an intimate look into the life of the actor via his home movies.

The elder Kilmer now must speak with the aid of a device because of the tracheotomy and his son said his dad loved having him speak on his behalf.

“We sort of brought him in and there is a scene in the movie where he comes into the studio and I am there and we embrace and it was sort of a surprise for him,” Jack Kilmer said. “It was something that it really means a lot to him.”