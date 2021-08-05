CNN —

For those of us who love to curl up with a body pillow at night, Yana has one of the best around: Made from organic, luxurious textiles, it’s a great little or big spoon at night and can curl around you for lower back support. Plus, it provides a place to prop up your book or laptop while you work from the sofa during the day.

Now, with the exclusive code UNDERSCORED20, you can save 20% on the well-engineered pillow during the entire month of August. It’s the perfect opportunity to make an investment in your sleep (after all, it makes up about a third of your life!).

Yana Yana Pillow

The brand says that they’ve worked hard to “perfect the art and science of tonight’s sleep,” and the contours of this U-shaped pillow reflect the thought they’ve put into its ergonomics, which “promote deep, transformative sleep.”

Yana Pillow ($159.20, originally $199; yanasleep.com)

Hot sleepers, this is your jam too: The organic cotton and bamboo velour the pillow is made from will help keep you cool at night, whether you’re just a bit sensitive to high summer temps or you’re in that night-sweats stage of your life. It’s also great for anyone who needs a little extra relaxation in their knees or joints.

Best of all, it fits in a queen bed, even with a partner sleeping in it too. Share it with them or use it as a barrier on the hottest of summer nights — it’s made for use alone or together.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.