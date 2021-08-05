CNN —

Wayfair has been a go-to for a ton of people for a while now, and its current Save Big, Give Back sale is giving its famously great bargains an even better spin. During the promotion, which runs now through 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 10, Wayfair will donate 10% of profits — starting with a minimum of $1,000,000 — to Community Solutions, which helps communities in the US with homelessness.

If you have a few needs around the house — or you’ve just moved and have a new place to furnish — it’s a great time to shop, score some discounts (up to 80% off!) and do a little good in the process. Read on for some of our top picks from the sale below. (P.S.: You can trust they’re good ones; each pick has a rating of 4.5 or more.)

Lorren Home Trends Opera RCR 11-Ounce Crystal Whiskey Glasses, Set of 6 ($38.99, originally $78; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lorren Home Trends Opera RCR 11-Ounce Crystal Whiskey Glasses, Set of 6

If you’re going to go to the trouble of making a “Mad Men”-worthy Old Fashioned, honor your efforts with a gorgeous cut-crystal glass (even better when it’s half off).

George Oliver Benaiah Dish Drainer Rack ($38.99, originally $78; wayfair.com)

Wayfair George Oliver Benaiah Dish Drainer Rack

Those of us who don’t have dishwashers know that you never really get a chance to put away your dish rack — so it might as well look pretty on the sink or counter. At 50% off, this dish rack has plenty of room for a meal’s worth of cutlery and crockery, and it’s easy to clean, thanks to a basket-style rack you just lift right off the tray.

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum ($179.99, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum

Shark makes some super-powerful vacuums at not-Dyson prices, and this marked-down vacuum is lightweight and smoothly maneuverable without compromising on suction. It’s bagless, so you don’t have to buy vacuum bags, and it has a completely sealed system with a HEPA filter for dust and allergens, along with a brushroll shutoff for carpet-to-bare-floor cleaning.

Sango Siterra Painter’s Palette 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for 4 ($68.90, originally $79.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Sango Siterra Painter's Palette 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for 4

This 16-piece, delicately speckled set comes in four coordinating shades that look beautiful together or separately: four dinner plates in an oatmeal color, four salad plates in a dark skype blue, four cereal bowls in a taupe color and four rice bowls in a rust tone. If you want something a little more neutral, it’s available and on sale in an all-oatmeal set too.

Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249.95, originally $460; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

If you love the idea of a KitchenAid but you’re not wanting to fork out the money for one, Cuisinart makes an excellent mixer that’s just as elegant and does just as well for home bakers and cooks. Right now it’s almost 50% off, so grab it in shades of silver, periwinkle, black, red, white and robin’s-egg blue while you can.

Backyard Discovery Buckley Hill All Cedar Swing Set ($449.99, originally $619, wayfair.com)

Wayfair Backyard Discovery Buckley Hill All Cedar Swing Set

The last days of summer are upon us, but there’s a whole fall ahead of outdoor play: Bump up the backyard with this swing set, complete with a rock climbing ladder, slide, clubhouse and swing set.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker With Borosilicate Glass Beaker ($28.26, originally $54; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker With Borosilicate Glass Beaker

Truly the simplest way to make coffee, this elegant French press looks pretty out on the counter if you’re short on storage space — and at half off, it’s a great upgrade on an old plastic one. (Because of its small storage footprint, it’s also nice to have on hand if you don’t love coffee but your houseguests do.)

Emerald 5.2-Liter Air Fryer With Digital LED Touch Display ($79.55, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Emerald 5.2-Liter Air Fryer With Digital LED Touch Display

If you haven’t joined the air fryer cult yet, now’s the time: This one has enough room to cook for everyone in the family and has presets for everything from french fries to pizza and turkey.

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte ($299.95, originally $414; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte

Many home cooks swear by Staub over Le Creuset, and while the latter is on sale too, Staub’s lid technology helps keep fall’s upcoming braises moist and juicy — and the metal knobs mean you can pop these in the oven too.

Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set ($139.95, originally $350; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set

With a tool for almost everything you could possibly need in the kitchen, from a bread knife to a chef’s knife to a couple of Santokus, this knife set will have you covered for 60% off its normal price.

Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven ($54.90, originally $93.25; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

If you love the idea of a cast-iron Dutch oven (which we can only support) but don’t love the idea of shelling out for a Le Creuset or Staub, this top-rated Lodge is just as pretty in its fiery red shade at about a quarter of the price.

AllModern Acorn Williams Chest ($659.99, originally $1,199.05; wayfair.com)

Wayfair AllModern Acorn Williams Chest

This midcentury-inspired chest is a super-versatile, stylish piece that blends well with a variety of home decor styles — and it provides a place for pretty much everything you’d need. There’s a felt-lined top drawer, two medium and two deep drawers, plus a narrower one you can pull out for ties, lingerie and more.

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set ($99.99, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Long a favorite on Wayfair, this bakeware set has 3,115 reviews culminating in a 4.8-star rating — and right now, it’s half off. For those of us who have stress-baked our way through a pandemic, consider this a great time to replace our worn-out baking sheets.

Sweet 2-Sided 10-Inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($479.99, originally $539.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Sweet 2-Sided 10-Inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress brand was designed for people who have trouble getting a good night’s sleep (due to heat, joint pain or otherwise). With its gel-infused memory foam mattress, high-density base and 10-year warranty, it’ll keep you feeling supported night after night.

Upper Square Babin Height-Adjustable Standing Desk ($419.99, originally $524.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Upper Square Babin Height-Adjustable Standing Desk

Standing desks are great for those of us who don’t love working from home in uncomfy desk chairs all day — and standing has some great health benefits too! But this is one of the first standing desks we’ve seen that looks aesthetically pleasing enough to actually have out in the home office.

Little Seeds Monarch Hill Hawken 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($288.92; originally $550; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Little Seeds Monarch Hill Hawken 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

At less than $300, this child’s bed will get you through a few stages of your little one’s life, and the timeless brass frame looks stunning no matter which decoration incarnation of their room you find yourself in. It can go from baby crib to toddler training bed to daybed, making it great for moving on out to sunrooms, offices or guest rooms when they’re growing up.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($259.95, originally $710; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Cuisinart Professional Series 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If you’re a home cook who’s looking to upgrade their cookware — or you might have worn yours out during the pandemic — this Cuisinart set comes with all the basics (and then some) for people who love churning out a gorgeous home-cooked meal.

