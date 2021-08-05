CNN —

Everything is more fun when it is stylish too. Cute school supplies get us excited in anticipation for back to school, and we want to share our faves with you. Here’s a list of our go-to notebooks, pens, sticky notes and more, which can even be used to jazz up your desk at home.

Color Block Polka Dots Notebook ($16; erincondren.com)

Who said notebooks can’t be cute? Match your school supplies to each other with this notebook containing perforated pages and graph paper.

Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case ($13.99; amazon.com)

Forget having pens and pencils stored in endless places. This pencil case can hold up to 50 pens or 90 pencils.

Double-Ended Highlighter Pack ($12.17, originally $15.92; amazon.com)

Embrace the color-coder in you with these fine-tipped highlighters. We won’t say we told you so as you highlight your class notes in your own secret code.

Weekly Desk Pad ($12; riflepaperco.com)

With five design options, this notepad will fit any desk layout. It also doubles as a mousepad.

Be prepared for work on any surface with this cute clipboard. Whether you like lots of flowers or just a few, it’s your call, as this comes in four different designs.

Tackle Box ($34; riflepaperco.com)

Anyone who says you can’t have it all is (respectfully) wrong. Save time looking anywhere else, as this separated box has compartments containing pencils, magnets, paper clips, sticky notes, a tear-off notepad, push pins and more.

Flat Pouch Set ($34; baggu.com)

This set of three, recycled heavyweight nylon pouches is perfect for storing all the little desk supplies like erasers and pens. The machine-washable pouch set comes in six different designs.

Writing Pencils ($15; riflepaperco.com)

Anyone who prefers pens over pencils hasn’t seen these. Bright florals and chic strips are what catches our eye and definitely will keep us motivated while working on our next project or assignment.

Syitem Paper Clips, Push Pins and Binder Clip Set (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

Bring life to a usually dull office essential. The modern set comes with a holder and is offered in pale blue, pink and rose gold.

U Brands Gel Ink Pens, 4-Pack ($4.49; target.com)

Not only is this pen reliable, but it’s cute too. The pastel speckle-colored set doesn’t dry out quickly and lays boldly down on paper.

DesignWorks Ink Lined Journal Marble With Gold Foil ($4.99; target.com)

At an affordable price compared to its competitors, this journal gets the job done. Its college-ruled pages are ideal for jotting down ideas or notes for school.

0.5 Janpan Style Gel Color Journal Planner Pen ($12.99; amazon.com)

Make your notes look like the rainbow with this 12-pack of gel pens. The non-slip design of the grip is suitable for writing in long durations.

Blush 1-Inch Pocket Binder ($11; poppin.com)

This pocket binder looks so good that you will want any excuse to put papers in it. The pockets are perfect for storing notes, while the rings are tough enough to withstand tossing around and putting them into your backpack.

Sticky Notes Pads Set ($9.99; amazon.com)

Sticky notes never looked so good until they were in this leopard print box. The four different sizes are ideal for any note-taking, whether in the office, at school or in your work-from-home space.

Collegiate Pouches ($32; uncommongoods.com)

Supporting your school has never been easier. “This pouch has so much detail on it and includes so many memory opportunities for any student that attended the school,” one reviewer commented.

Annotator Highlighter Pencils ($16; uncommongoods.com)

Don’t reach for your pencil pouch because your highlighter is already in your hand! These 2-in-1 pencils have highlighters in their tips where the erasers are, making studying that much simpler.

Terrace Desk Organizer ($34; urbanoutfitters.com)

Keep everything in your workspace organized into sections with this 4-part desk organizer. The sleek design brings a modern feel into whatever area you’re working in.

Mead Paper Portfolio 2-Pocket Modern Landscapes Moon ($1.79; target.com)

Folders don’t have to be boring. This Mead folder will have you daydreaming of endless road trips and vacations while organizing all of your papers. With each paper you put in, you’re one step closer to that break you’ve been thinking about.

Society6 Notebooks ($11.99, originally $14.99; society6.com)

Society6 is the hub of all things customization. Find your ideal notebook design among thousands of different prints at a reasonable price.

Society6 Acrylic Trays (starting at $20; society6.com)

Papers and desk supplies can pile up, so why not have a catch-all tray? These acrylic trays are great for decoration in any room and come in three different sizes.