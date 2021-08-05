CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our runner-up pick for best over-ear headphones, a discounted NuFace bundle and savings on batteries. All that and more below.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 — their lowest price ever — at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($84.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Black. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

NuFace Trinity Complete ($264, originally $339; mynuface.com)

NuFace NuFace Trinity

The internet-famous NuFace Trinity Set, which includes the facial toning device and the gel primer, is now $75 off when you use the code TRINITY25 at checkout. Whether you know all about microcurrent facial-toning technology or you’re nu to the NuFace, the device has gained popularity for its ability to improve the contours of your face, tone skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after five minutes of daily use. According to the site, 85% of users saw results when it came to improved facial contouring, but you won’t know unless you try for yourself.

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries ($18.78, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Duracell Optimum AA Batteries

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a pack of 28 Duracell Optimum AA Batteries by clipping an additional 15% off coupon. The Optimums feature a cathode system that can offer extra life in certain devices while giving extra power to others, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code SAVENOW. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on orders $50 or more, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror The Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

Macy’s is marking down more than 3,000 items for heading back to class — from clothes and shoes to dorm essentials, backpacks and more — by up to 50% ahead of the fall semester. Use code BTS to take anywhere from 10% to 15% off select regular-price and clearance items. Browse through all the deals to ensure your star pupil is up for the task of a new school year.

Wayfair’s Save Big, Give Back sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s latest summer sale is happening now, so the time has come to score up to 80% off everything you need to revamp your home — or just to get it ready for a new season. Save on furniture, decor, storage, bedding and more, plus 10% off all profits from the event will be donated to Community Solutions, an organization that helps communities solve homelessness.

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s Back to School Sale. Use code BTS15 to take 15% off a range of bedding and bath, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams as you prepare to head back to class.

Fall is on the horizon, and Overstock is celebrating the change in seasons by marking down everything you need for the rest of the summer and beyond. The retailer’s blowout runs through Aug. 23 and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Instant Pot Ultra Mini ($66.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

If you somehow have yet to jump on an Instant Pot bandwagon, today’s your best chance to remedy that; the apartment countertop-friendly, 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra Mini is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This 10-in-1 multicooker functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer and sterilizer — suffice it to say, it’s well positioned to become your new kitchen MVP.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer, now back down to $99.98 on Amazon. This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food’s progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It’s the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods.

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet for up to 40% off as part of the brand’s Summer Savings Event. Prices are as low as $219 for a Bio Bidet USPA 4800, down from $399, with deals on special edition products and more. The sale will be running until Aug. 28, but we anticipate some bestsellers to go fast, so shop sooner rather than later.

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Bundles like the back-to-school bundle, which includes two Original Pillows and one Sateen Sheet Set, are now 20% off. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by August 10.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($28.99 with code CNNGMS, originally $39.99; dailysteals.com)

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to climb aboard. Daily Steals is now offering savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly, when you use code CNNGMS. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases, are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger.

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Semi-Annual Stock Up event, with everything on site 20% off with code SEMI20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale during the brand’s Anniversary Sale for a limited time. Shop up to 35% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s famed Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. The event features huge discounts on thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Aug. 8.

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, 2-Pack ($32, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

The eyes have it with this sale on our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can pick up two tubes today for $32 — a $40 value. This liner is incredibly adept at making a precise wing, and as its name claims, it really does stay put all day long.

