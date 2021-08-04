Ten people were killed and 20 were injured after a van crash near Encino, Texas

(CNN) Ten people were killed and 20 people were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed on Highway 281 near Encino, Texas, Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

There were 30 people inside a white Ford passenger van when the driver tried to make a right turn and "veered off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole and stop sign," Brandley told CNN in an email Wednesday night.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a deadly van crash in Encino, Texas, Wednesday.

The van was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash and a witness told DPS the vehicle was not part of a pursuit before the accident occurred, Brandley said.

At least a portion of the people in the van were believed to be undocumented immigrants, Brandley and Brooks County Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez told CNN affiliate KRGV