(CNN) To mark her 40th birthday, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a mentorship program to support women getting back into the workforce after the pandemic.

The scheme, named 40x40, is "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," a press release from the Archewell Foundation, founded by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said Wednesday.