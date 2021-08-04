Meghan launches female mentorship program to mark her 40th birthday

Meghan invited activists, artists and leaders to give 40 minutes of their time to the program.
(CNN)To mark her 40th birthday, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a mentorship program to support women getting back into the workforce after the pandemic.

The scheme, named 40x40, is "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," a press release from the Archewell Foundation, founded by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said Wednesday.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are pictured during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States in March 2021. It was their first sit-down appearance since leaving Britain last year.
Harry and Meghan shared this image in February 2021 to accompany the announcement that they were expecting their second child. Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021.
Meghan celebrates her son's first birthday with a reading of the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" in May 2020. In a video posted online -- and filmed by her husband -- Meghan read to Archie from the popular book and encouraged fans to donate to a number of causes aimed at helping young people.
Harry and Meghan attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March 2020. This marked the couple's final engagement as senior members of the royal family.
Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020.
Meghan and Harry visit the Canada House in London in January 2020. The couple announced the next day that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.
Meghan and Harry visit a community center in Windsor, England, in November 2019.
The couple attends the annual Festival of Remembrance in November 2019.
Harry and Meghan attend a pre-ceremony reception for the WellChild Awards in October 2019.
Meghan is photographed during a royal tour of South Africa in October 2019.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu kisses Archie, Meghan and Harry's son, in September 2019.
Harry and Meghan dance during their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019.
Meghan holds Archie during the South African tour.
Harry and Meghan greet singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of the film "The Lion King" in July 2019.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presents the couple with a jersey for Archie before a Major League Baseball game in London in June 2019.
