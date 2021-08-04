Dallas firefighter allegedly faked his family's Covid-19 diagnoses and took paid leave to go to a resort

(CNN) A Dallas firefighter was charged with theft after allegedly taking paid leave for nearly a month while lying about testing positive for Covid-19.

William Jordan Carter, 38, who's been with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department for 14 years, was arrested Friday, and bail was set at $1,500, according to court records. He was no longer in custody as of Wednesday.

Carter requested time off on March 24 because his wife had Covid-19, according to an affidavit for his arrest warrant. A week later, he requested another week, saying his daughter had tested positive for the virus. Two days before he was set to return to work, Carter reported to the department he was sick and had tested positive for Covid, the affidavit says.

The fire department has a policy of recommending first responders stay home if they test positive or if someone they lived with tested positive.

When Deputy Chief Lauren Johnson asked Carter to provide a copy of his test results, he told Johnson he hadn't been tested but thought he had the virus, the affidavit states. Carter also failed to provide documentation of his family's test results. The deputy chief asked Carter why he made up the false claims.

