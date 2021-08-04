International Olympic Committee suspends its action on Raven Saunders' podium protest after her mother's death

(CNN) The probe into US athlete Raven Saunders' X gesture at the Olympics has been suspended after she shared on social media that her mother has died, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Saunders -- a 25-year-old Black, LGBTQ athlete -- raised her hands and crossed them to form an X when she was on a podium as she and other medal winners posed for photos. She had won a silver medal for women's shot put Saturday.

She told NBC the symbol represents "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

"My message is to keep fighting, keep pushing, keep finding value in yourself, find value in everything you do," Saunders said after winning her medal.

IOC was looking into the gesture as a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums.

