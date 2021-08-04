New Delhi (CNN) Hundreds of people protested in the Indian capital Delhi on Wednesday for the fourth day straight, as outrage continues to build over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl from one of India's most oppressed castes.

Protesters marched holding signs that demanded accountability for the girl's death. "We want justice," they chanted, with placards that read: "Justice for India's daughter."

Around late morning, police estimated there were approximately 80 protesters present. However, the crowd soon swelled, with a CNN team on the ground placing the estimate at closer to 300. Police confirmed that 200 security personnel had been deployed to the protest site.

The 9-year-old girl -- a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India's Hindu system of caste hierarchy -- had gone to fetch water from a Delhi crematorium on Sunday, according to Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior Delhi police official, citing a statement from the victim's mother.

After the girl did not return for half an hour, the crematorium's priest, 55-year-old Radhey Shyam, called the mother and showed her the body of her deceased daughter, said Singh.

Protesters burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a demonstration in Delhi on August 3.