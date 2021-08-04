WHO calls for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September

(CNN) The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated. To make that happen, we need everyone's cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines," he said.

"Even while hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses," added Tedros. "So far more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally. More than 80% have gone to high and upper middle income countries, even though they account for less than half of the world's population."

While Tedros said he understood the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant, "we cannot and we should not accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected."

Read More