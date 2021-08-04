5 ways to adjust your sleep schedule to go back to the office

(CNN) In many parts of the world, people are attempting to return to life as it was before the pandemic -- at least when it comes to work and school. For many, that means a sleepy morning struggle to wake, eat breakfast, pack lunches, get kids and themselves out the door, and battle a commute.

"Without the commute, people have been able to sleep in, and when that changes they will take some time to adjust back to the new normal," said Dr. Bhanuprakash Kolla, a sleep medicine specialist in the Center for Sleep Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Night owls may find it especially hard to return to an early morning awakening, so "If work schedules are flexible, then develop a plan for a later work start time," said sleep specialist Kenneth Wright, a professor of integrative psychology at the University of Colorado Boulder.

If that's not possible, a few weeks before your return to work start date, roll back your bedtime by 15 minute intervals and set the wake-up alarm for 15 minutes earlier each day until you reach your goal, said Rebecca Robbins, an associate scientist at Brigham & Women's Hospital who studies sleep.

"Fifteen minute increments is recommend because that's enough to move in the direction of a new time zone, a new work schedule or what have you without being too disruptive," said Robbins, who is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.