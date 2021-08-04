FDA does not recommend 'taking things into your own hands' regarding Covid-19 vaccine boosters, says top agency official

(CNN) Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the US Food and Drug Administration, said on Tuesday that the "FDA does not recommend taking things into your own hands" regarding Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

"You can see all from looking at the news that there are people and the jurisdictions that are actually taking things into their own hands ... FDA does not recommend taking things into your own hands," said Marks during a discussion hosted by the Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project briefing.

"It's actually not something you're supposed to do under emergency use authorization," he said.

Currently, the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control have no recommendation for booster shots.

US health officials maintain there is no data that indicates the need to do so. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told CNN on Tuesday, "At the present time, though, the data in the United States does not indicate that that's necessary."

