Three people killed and eight seriously injured in Czech train crash

Milavce, Czech Republic Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said.

Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from the crash site near the western Czech village of Milavce, the regional rescue service said. Fifty people suffered lighter injuries not requiring immediate treatment.

A police spokeswoman said three people had been killed. She could not confirm local media reports that the dead included the drivers of the two trains and one passenger.

Both trains involved in the incident remained upright on or near the tracks.

"The Ex 351 went through a signal indicating Stop ... and collided with a passenger train," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter, referring to the express train.

The trains collided shortly after 8 a.m. near Milavce, 140 km (85 miles) southwest of the capital Prague.

