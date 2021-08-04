Kefalonia, Greece (CNN) Extreme heat and wildfires continued to plague parts of southern Europe on Wednesday, a day after the top temperature in Greece reached 47.1 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) -- just shy of the highest ever recorded in Europe.

Greece is facing one of its worst heatwaves in decades and the country remains on high alert as it continues to battle blazes across the country.

Residents of the Greek capital, Athens, have been warned to stay indoors with their windows closed because of poor air quality after a wildfire raged Tuesday in the suburbs north of the capital. The extreme heat forced the Ministry of Culture to close the Acropolis and other ancient sites from noon to 5 p.m. local this week.

A man cools off with water during a heatwave in Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 29.

The Greek Fire Service said Wednesday it had been called to intervene in 78 forest fires in the past 24 hours.

Wildfires also continued to burn Tuesday in parts of Turkey, fueled by the extreme heat. At least eight people had died as a result of the fires in Mugla and Antalya provinces as of Tuesday, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Experts say freak weather events like the floods in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the recent heatwave and wildfires across Canada and the US, are a sign of the impacts of climate change

Droughts are becoming more frequent and more severe in southern Europe, and environmental authorities have warned that the region is at the greatest risk from the impacts of climate change on the continent.

CNN forecasters said the region's current heatwave would last until at least Friday, with the peak of heat coming Tuesday and Wednesday for Greece. Temperatures were expected to again be up to 10 degrees above average Wednesday, at over 40 degrees Celsius, in Greece and western Turkey.

Local residents watch as a Greek army Chinook helicopter collects water as firefighters continue to tackle a wildfire near the Greek village of Lambiri on Sunday.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), an EU program, said Wednesday that the Mediterranean region was evolving into a "wildfire hotspot" and warned that the fires already burning were emitting large amounts of smoke pollution into the atmosphere.

"In Turkey and southern Italy, CAMS data shows the emissions and intensity of wildfires are rapidly increasing, and countries like Morocco, Albania, Greece, North Macedonia and Lebanon are also affected," it said in a news release.

"Smoke plumes from the fires are clearly visible in satellite imagery crossing the Eastern Mediterranean Basin from southern Turkey."

A man guides his sheep away from an advancing fire on August 2 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling days of violent blazes.

'Extremely difficult fire'

More than 200 locations in Greece topped 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday. The top temperature was 47.1C (117 F) in Langadas -- less than one degree from the all-time European record of 48.0° C recorded in Athens, Greece, in 1977.

Greece's weather service warned that the risk of fire remained very high Wednesday and Thursday. "The prolonged heat conditions prevailing in our country have increased the flammability of dead fuel to extremely high levels in almost the entire territory, making any use of fire extremely dangerous," it said.

The fire on the outskirts of Athens is mostly under control but fears remain that it could rise up again, according to the authorities.

"A big thank you to the women and men of the Greek Fire Service," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. "We faced an extremely difficult fire in extreme heat conditions."

Mitsotakis said there had been no loss of life and that the emergency evacuation system had worked. He stressed that the next days would be crucial because of the heatwave and that everyone should remain on alert.

Several residential areas have been evacuated, according to the Greek Fire Service.

As the fire spread Tuesday north of the capital, authorities urged residents to leave the Athens suburbs of Varimpompi, Adames, and Thrakomakedones, as well as the Olympic village. The fire also threatened the Tatoi Royal Palace.

Firefighters also battled strong blazes on the Greek islands of Kos and Evia, as well as the Peloponnese peninsula, as some residents were evacuating.

"The hours are critical and the conditions we face extremely dangerous," Greece's Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, said Tuesday. "Our country is experiencing an extreme weather phenomenon the last days, one of the worst heatwaves of the last 40 years."

'Situation is very serious'

Meanwhile, Turkey was fighting against 11 fires in six provinces as of Tuesday, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli tweeted on his official account.

A total of 152 fires in 32 provinces have been brought under control in Turkey in the last six days, he said.

A firefighter battles with fire during a massive wildfire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast near the town of Manavgat, on July 29.

Speaking at a government news conference in Marmaris, Pakdemirli said the Marmaris district of Mugla province had seen an all-time high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius with very low humidity -- less than 10% -- and 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph) wind speed.

More than 2,000 houses have been damaged in Antalya and another 347 in Mugla, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the news conference.

The mayor of Milas, a city in southwestern Turkey, said flames from the ongoing fires had reached close to a power plant Tuesday evening.

"The situation is very serious," said Mayor Muhammet Tokat. "The flames came near a thermal power plant. If possible, a plane or helicopter with night vision should be directed to the area immediately."