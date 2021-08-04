CNN —

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still happening, and from now until August 8, there are plenty of steep discounts to take advantage of. Clothes for men, women and kids, accessories, home goods, beauty products and more are all among the deals, with many items below $50 — good news for those who are really looking to save on the department store’s designer offerings.

You’ll find popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Calvin Klein featured, with styles at record-low prices. But they won’t stick around for long; we’re already seeing that some bestsellers have sold out, so add them to your cart before they disappear.

Here are some of our favorite deals under $50 currently available all of Nordstrom’s sale categories.

Women’s styles

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper ($16.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper

Never doubt that your feet deserve to be encased in ultimate softness. Consider these slippers mini foot pillows; each step will feel like traipsing on a cloud.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Moisture-wicking fabric and a no-slip band means that you can move around in these high-waisted leggings in whatever way you choose. Or, you don’t have to move at all. We’re not judging.

Free People Too Good Sweater ($49.90, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Free People Too Good Sweater

This incredibly cozy chunky knit is available in five color options, one for every day of the upcoming fall and winter work week.

Quay Australia Icy 51mm Gradient Square Sunglasses ($39.50, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Quay Australia Icy 51mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Look like a celebrity fleeing the paparazzi (or just someone with very good taste in eyewear) with these squared-off frames from Quay Australia.

Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Shorts (starting at $29.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Shorts

Dri-Fit technology wicks away sweat so you stay dry in these shorts, while the second skin-like fabric makes them feel like, well, you know.

Men’s styles

Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs ($39.90, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

Nylon boxer briefs that are stretchy, supportive and beloved by Justin Bieber? Yes, please.

Madewell Easy Textured Stripe Camp Shirt ($45.90, originally $72; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Madewell Easy Textured Stripe Camp Shirt

Embrace your inner rebel with this easy button-down shirt that is meant to be worn untucked.

Ted Baker London Jean Leather Belt ($48.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ted Baker London Jean Leather Belt

Designed in London, made in Italy and worn on your hips to make you look effortlessly cool, this Ted Baker belt will keep both your pants and your style game up.

The North Face Heritage Crewneck Sweatshirt ($37.50, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The North Face Heritage Crewneck Sweatshirt

The mid-weight fleece of this sweater is intended to keep you warm when the temperature drops; the fact that it makes you look like a style influencer is just a happy accident.

Adidas Essential Hoodie ($40.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Essential Hoodie

Even if you’re not one for labels, you’ll want to make an exception for this cotton-blend French terry hoodie.

Home goods

Volupsa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio ($19.90, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Volupsa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio

Enjoy 25 hours of luxurious scents in three different rooms of your house, and prepare to experience fall’s cozy, candlelit vibes for months to come.

Nordstrom at Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray ($44.90, originally $75; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom at Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray

We know there’s one book in your home that you’ve been dying to artfully display on your coffee table. Put it in this elegant wood tray with a candle or succulent, and thank us later.

Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle ($27.90, originally $37.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle

Have you heard whispers of this legendary water bottle, and its ability to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours on end? They’re actually not rumors, but to be sure, you might want to buy it and see for yourself.

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser ($31.90, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser

A built-in timer and automatic shut-off ensure this ceramic diffuser envelops your space in the scents of lavender or mint, but not for too long.

Wine Rack ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wine Rack

Pay less than $30 for your wine rack and spend your money where it really counts: on the bottles.

Beauty products

Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths ($19.90, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths

Your fingers cannot wash, moisturize or tone your face as well as these washable cosmetics pads, which also happen to be reusable.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer ($49, originally $76; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

You got a whole lot of skin, and this body cream has a whole lot of excellent ingredients to moisturize it, so save yourself the time and money by buying the 33.8-ounce refill.

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette ($14.50, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Matte nudes in six fiery shades will look just as good over Zoom as they will in-person, which is exactly what we need right now.

Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer ($42, originally $62; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

Thirsty skin deserves the love of hyaluronic acid and vitamins B5, C and E at least twice a day, so give it what it wants from this extra-large bottle.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash ($39, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Face wash that energizes skin while removing dirt and oil, you say? It won’t remove moisture from your skin, you say? I’ll take it in extra large.

Kid’s styles

Nike Kids’ Elite Basketball Shorts ($25.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Kids' Elite Basketball Shorts

All levels of aspiring basketball stars can be elite in these rad shorts, available in three colors.

Nordstrom Baby Print Bunting ($29.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Baby Print Bunting

Let’s be honest — you saw this picture, and now you’re imagining just how cute your baby would look with teeny tiny bear ears. There’s only one way to find out…

Urban Republic Kids’ Quilted Faux Leather Moto Jacket ($29.90, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Urban Republic Kids' Quilted Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Let your kid strut around in this faux-leather jacket on their first day back in class, and they’ll feel too cool for school.

Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boots ($36.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boots

Puddle-splashing fashionistas will appreciate just how adorable these Hunter rain boots are.

Under Armour Kids’ Baseline Fleece Pants ($25.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Under Armour Kids' Baseline Fleece Pants

Heat-trapping fleece will keep him warm all winter, so playtime outside can continue even in colder months.

